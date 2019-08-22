iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,414. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $209.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

