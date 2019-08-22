iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,798 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 88,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.42. 74,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

