iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,541,000 after purchasing an additional 286,091 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,788,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,075,000 after acquiring an additional 511,567 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,538,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 956,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,517,000 after purchasing an additional 212,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,011,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,329,000 after purchasing an additional 390,928 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 137,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

