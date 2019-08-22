Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $21,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $20,620.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $21,100.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $21,270.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Brent Johnson sold 2,400 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $52,344.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $65,820.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Brent Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $153,510.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $181,440.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $20,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.65. Iradimed Corp has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iradimed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 64.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 129,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $212,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 86.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

