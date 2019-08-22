IOStoken (IOST) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Kyber Network, OKEx and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOStoken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.51 or 0.04933995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00048117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000879 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOStoken (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Koinex, Vebitcoin, ABCC, BitMax, Upbit, Huobi, CoinBene, Bitrue, DragonEX, WazirX, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Bithumb, BitMart, DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Coineal, BigONE, IDAX, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bitkub, Kucoin, GOPAX, Binance, CoinZest, Kyber Network and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOStoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOStoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.