IOST Trading Up 0.6% This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, IOST has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $99.80 million and $30.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, OTCBTC and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.09 or 0.04950616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00048963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000825 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, GOPAX, ABCC, BitMart, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bitrue, OKEx, Coineal, Koinex, Vebitcoin, CoinZest, IDAX, Livecoin, BigONE, BitMax, Bitkub, WazirX, Upbit, Bithumb, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, CoinBene, DDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Zebpay, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

