Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $0.58. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 11,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

