Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $0.58. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 11,781 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
Read More: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.