Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Makes New $16.33 Million Investment in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,991,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.33% of Franks International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Franks International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Franks International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,276,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franks International by 1,170.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 148,412 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $382,710.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,902.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,013,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,765,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 7,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.39. Franks International NV has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franks International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

