Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Invests $8.58 Million in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 873,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MWA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 7,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

