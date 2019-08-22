Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 49.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 14,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,310. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,158,595. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

