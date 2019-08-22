Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.35. 67,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,689. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

