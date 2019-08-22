Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 13,142 Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,119,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 506,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,272.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $226,080. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRZO shares. Johnson Rice lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

