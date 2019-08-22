Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Venator Materials (VNTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR):

8/16/2019 – Venator Materials was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2019 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

8/9/2019 – Venator Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Venator Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $6.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Venator Materials was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 90,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $251.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.33. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

Get Venator Materials PLC alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Turner purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 140,800 shares of company stock worth $385,238. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after buying an additional 91,270 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Venator Materials by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 2,755,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 1,254,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $5,982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.