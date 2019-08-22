Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,650. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

