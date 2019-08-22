Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the second quarter worth $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the first quarter worth $142,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the second quarter worth $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 27.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,966. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

