Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

