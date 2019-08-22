Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Position Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.57. 167,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,898. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

