Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $500.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $520.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,271.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $13,724,409 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

