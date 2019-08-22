Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $961.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post sales of $961.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $956.21 million to $968.31 million. Intuit reported sales of $988.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.71. 1,406,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,328. Intuit has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.27.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

