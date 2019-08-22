International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.32

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.32 and last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 10561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $144,623.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock worth $1,124,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,437,000 after buying an additional 763,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,473,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,809,804,000 after buying an additional 176,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,824,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,843,000 after buying an additional 129,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,534,000 after buying an additional 512,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

