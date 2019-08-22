Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.76

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 60600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TILE. ValuEngine lowered Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Interface alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $655.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Interface by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 678.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.