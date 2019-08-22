Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Up 7.3%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $54.59, 119,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 134,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

