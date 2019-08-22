Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. Integra Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $61.77 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $252,254.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $450,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

