Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $94,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, W Carlton Reckling sold 300 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,153 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $103,111.53.

On Friday, June 28th, W Carlton Reckling sold 15,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 37,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83. SI-Bone Inc has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 463,874 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 222,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

