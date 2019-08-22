Insider Selling: Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Sells $2,014,875.00 in Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,014,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RPD opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after buying an additional 70,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 83,536 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after buying an additional 217,273 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

