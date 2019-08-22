Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells $346,042.25 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MXIM stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
