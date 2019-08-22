Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells $346,042.25 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MXIM stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.