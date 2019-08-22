Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,157,044.75.

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$127.46. 270,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.22. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$95.75 and a one year high of C$127.59. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$122.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$128.27.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.