Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells 4,417 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 413,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $85.63.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.