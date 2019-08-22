Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,978.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 302,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,665. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.73, a PEG ratio of 191.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,008.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Summit Insights raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.