Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,978.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of FIVN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 302,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,665. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.73, a PEG ratio of 191.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $64.68.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Summit Insights raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
