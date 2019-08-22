Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells 6,608 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.44. 25,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average is $170.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.