Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells 6,608 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.44. 25,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average is $170.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

