Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 130,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

