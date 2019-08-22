Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 130,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
