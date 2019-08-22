Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells 5,740 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $187,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $130,452.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $82,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,908.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,540 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $37,175.60.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 505,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $34.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $256,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

