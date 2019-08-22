Insider Buying: FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Insider Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) insider Bonnie Wasgatt bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 25,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is 3.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FG. Zacks Investment Research cut FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FGL by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of FGL by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of FGL by 33.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

