Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$42,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,804,699 shares in the company, valued at C$16,239,977.21.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,999.50.

On Friday, August 16th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.16 per share, with a total value of C$51,613.00.

On Friday, July 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,900 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$30,298.27.

On Wednesday, July 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,461.00.

On Friday, July 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$53,373.00.

On Friday, July 5th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,474.00.

On Monday, June 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$50,055.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$51,792.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.53.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

