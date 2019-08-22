Insider Buying: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Michael F. Eng purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $15,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMEH stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $565.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $106,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

