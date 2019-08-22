INO COIN Hits One Day Volume of $14,664.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $363.32 million and approximately $14,664.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00019932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00266712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.01326373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00096810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

