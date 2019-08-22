Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $5.34. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 16,044 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of $85.05 million, a P/E ratio of 167.67 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $71,795.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,417,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

