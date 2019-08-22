Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.24. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

