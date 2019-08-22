INMAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $860,178.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. INMAX has a total market cap of $860,178.00 and approximately $21,977.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,433 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official website is inmax.live

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

