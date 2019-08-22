Independent Money System Price Down 40% Over Last Week (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Independent Money System has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $9,784.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Independent Money System coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,785.76 or 2.14695877 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023534 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto . The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

