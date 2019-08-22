Imperial Capital Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

DIS opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $599,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 257,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

