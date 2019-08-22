IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Given “Sell” Rating at Iberia Capital

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Iberia Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IBKC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.08. 139,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,873. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $335,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $1,068,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,862 shares of company stock worth $3,092,233 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,504,000 after acquiring an additional 249,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after purchasing an additional 124,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 569,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.