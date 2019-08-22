IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises about 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $666,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,272. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,426. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Nomura lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $290.00 price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

