Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73, 2,295 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Hysan Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords in Causeway Bay.

