HyperStake (HYP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. HyperStake has a market cap of $280,311.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperStake alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io . The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.