HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Trading Down 1.5%

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90, 1,443 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of HYPERA S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

