HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $185,642.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.01329917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000429 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,992,982,507 coins and its circulating supply is 1,984,098,024 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.