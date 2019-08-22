HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. HP also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.18-2.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Wolfe Research cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.74.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 10,530,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,454,831. HP has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. HP’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

