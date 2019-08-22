HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,530,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. HP has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.74.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

