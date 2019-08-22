HorusPay (HORUS) Hits Market Cap of $819,100.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, HorusPay has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market cap of $819,100.00 and $1,476.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00266490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.01343975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

